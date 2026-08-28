Isaac TeSlaa Solidifying His Late-Round Case
Isaac TeSlaa has strengthened his redraft case by locking down a bigger role entering his second season. TeSlaa caught only 16 of 27 targets for 239 yards as a rookie, but six of those receptions went for touchdowns and Detroit leaned on him much more late in the year. From Weeks 13 through 17, he drew 17 targets, played 67.3% of the offensive snaps, and scored four times. That late-season growth has carried into the summer. Lions camp reporting has consistently placed TeSlaa behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams as the No. 3 receiver, with Greg Dortch working behind him, and TeSlaa remained involved with Jared Goff during Thursday's final camp scrimmage, catching a 14-yard pass on the opening 99-yard touchdown drive. The target ceiling is still limited by St. Brown, Williams, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs, and TeSlaa's rookie touchdown rate is unlikely to hold without more volume. Still, his role is clearly larger than it was a year ago. RotoBaller currently ranks him WR70, making him a worthwhile late-round swing in deeper redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller