Walker Jenkins Holds League-Winning Upside Ahead of MLB Debut
Walker Jenkins has massive potential in fantasy leagues prior to his promotion to the major leagues. The talented outfielder has the ability to win fantasy leagues for managers late in the season following news of his call-up. Jenkins played 69 games for Triple-A St. Paul before his call-up and hit .308 in 263 at-bats with 12 homers and 28 RBI. The 21-year-old left-handed hitter has five-category upside for fantasy leagues with a 60-grade hit tool, 60-grade power and 55-grade speed. Jenkins will likely reward fantasy managers who stashed him in redraft leagues. He has the potential to be a difference-maker and provide that extra boost to fantasy teams in all five categories. Jenkins missed some time this season with a shoulder injury but is back, fully healthy, and ready to contribute at the big-league level.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball