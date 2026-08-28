Chase DeLauter Returns From Hamstring Injury on Friday
Chase DeLauter (hamstring) is serving as the designated hitter and is batting second in his return to the starting lineup for Friday's series opener at home against the division-rival Kansas City Royals and veteran right-hander Michael Wacha, per MLB.com. DeLauter is returning to Cleveland's starting nine after missing the last three games with a tight hamstring, although he did enter the last game against the Los Angeles Angels for a clutch single in the ninth inning. Fantasy managers will want to get the 24-year-old former first-rounder back into their starting lineups to begin the weekend against a right-handed pitcher. In his first year in the big leagues, DeLauter has looked like he belongs, slashing .289/.363/.451 with an .814 OPS, 13 home runs, 59 RBI, 52 runs scored, and nine stolen bases for the Guards. He has especially looked great at the plate in August, going 24-for-68 (.353) with a .972 OPS, two homers, two doubles, two triples, eight RBI, 14 runs, and three stolen bases in 19 games. DeLauter is hitless in just two career at-bats against Wacha.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com