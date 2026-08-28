Lazaro Montes Continues to Hit With Power In Minor Leagues
Lazaro Montes is still hitting with power in the minor leagues, with nine homers and 19 RBI in August with Triple-A Tacoma. This season, between Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma, Montes has combined to hit .248 with 37 homers and 93 RBI with 96 runs scored. The power-hitting skills are elite for Montes, the No. 5 overall prospect for the Mariners. He is blessed with 65-grade power but just a 45-grade hit tool. So he will need to improve his overall batting skills before he is able to earn a promotion to the big leagues. But the Mariners could use the power that he provides, making him a tempting call-up at the end of this season. Fantasy managers will want to monitor closely how the Mariners use Montes as this season winds down.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball