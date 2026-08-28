Byron Buxton Absent From Twins' Lineup on Friday
Byron Buxton (hip) is not in the team's starting lineup for Friday's series opener at home against the division-rival Chicago White Sox, according to MLB.com. Top outfield prospect Walker Jenkins has been recalled from Triple-A St. Paul and will make his major-league debut for the Twins at Target Field, starting in center field and batting ninth against White Sox veteran right-hander Luis Castillo. Buxton was pulled from the last contest with more pain in his right hip, an injury that has already sent him to the injured list twice in the second half. For now, we will consider the veteran outfielder as day-to-day, but if he cannot rejoin the starting lineup this weekend against the White Sox, another trip to the IL could be in store. The 32-year-old three-time All-Star had a fantastic first half in 2026 with 25 homers, 45 RBI, seven steals, and a .271/.328/.575 slash line, but he has played in only 18 games in the second half due to hip issues and has hit .172 (11-for-64) with zero homers, one RBI, seven walks, and 17 strikeouts. If Buxton lands on the IL a third time with his recurring hip problem, it might be the last we see of him this season.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com