Jeremy Pena Active After Injury Scare on Thursday Night
Jeremy Pena (hand) is starting at the 6 and batting leadoff for Friday's series opener on the road against the New York Mets and right-hander Christian Scott at Citi Field, per MLB.com. Pena was hit on the left hand by a pitch in the series finale on Thursday against the New York Yankees, but he stayed in the game and even hit a home run. After X-rays came back negative, he is back in the starting nine to kick off a series in Queens against the Mets. Fantasy managers will want to keep the 28-year-old Dominican infielder in their starting lineups. He has played in only 84 games (363 plate appearances) in 2026 due to various injuries, but Pena is slashing a strong .282/.336/.477 with an .814 OPS, 16 home runs, 44 RBI, 65 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. Although Pena has two homers in his last three games, he's batting .184 (16-for-87) with four homers, four doubles, a triple, 10 RBI, 14 runs, four walks, and 31 strikeouts in 21 games in August. He has never faced Scott in his MLB career.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com