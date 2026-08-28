Juan Soto on the Verge of Returning From Injured List
Juan Soto (calf) does not anticipate needing to go on a minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the 10-day injured list, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Soto said he is just about ready to rejoin the major-league roster, but he will know more after Friday. DiComo thinks that Soto's return from the IL "could happen in a matter of days." The left-handed slugger will not be back for Friday's series opener at home against the Houston Astros, but he could rejoin the starting lineup at some point this weekend. That is great news for managers with the fantasy playoffs coming soon. The 27-year-old Dominican All-Star has been on the IL two separate times in 2026 due to calf injuries in both legs, but he still has time to be a difference-maker in the final month of the regular season. Soto will be returning to a .283/.408/.539 slash line with a .947 OPS, 21 home runs, 52 RBI, 46 runs scored, and seven steals in 293 at-bats and will immediately be a must-start in all traditional fantasy leagues.
Source: MLB.com - Anthony DiComo
Source: MLB.com - Anthony DiComo