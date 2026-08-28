Yan Xiaonan Looks To Bounce Back
Source: UFC
Aug 28, 2026, 3:47 PM ETFormer title challenger Yan Xiaonan will aim to bounce back in the win column when she faces off against Denise Gomes in the co-main event of UFC Shanghai on Saturday. Xiaonan was last seen competing in April at UFC 314, where she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Virna Jandiroba. Prior to that, Xiaonan defeated Tabatha Ricci via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Xiaonan as the favorite with a salary of $8,500.--Alen Kurbasic
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