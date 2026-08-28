Bo Bichette Back for Series Opener Against Astros
Bo Bichette (foot) is starting at third base and will hit third for the Mets in the series opener on Friday against the visiting Houston Astros and right-hander Hunter Brown at Citi Field, according to MLB.com. Bichette did not play in Thursday's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers after injuring his foot on Wednesday, but he is back for the weekend series against Houston and should be returned to fantasy lineups this weekend. Overall, it has been a disappointing first year in Queens for the 28-year-old, who signed a one-year, $42 million contract with the Mets in January that included player options for 2027 and 2028. The two-time All-Star got off to an icy start and is currently slashing .264/.312/.393 with a .704 OPS, 14 home runs, 66 RBI, 64 runs scored, and one stolen base in 132 games and 568 plate appearances. Bichette has been much better in the second half, though, and he comes into Friday's game hitting .306 (26-for-85) with an .895 OPS, four home runs, five doubles, a triple, 13 RBI, and 11 runs scored in 22 games in August. He has hit .125 with a .347 OPS in eight career at-bats versus Brown.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com