Adley Rutschman Returns for Series Opener Against Yankees
Adley Rutschman (elbow) will get his first taste of the division rivalry against the New York Yankees in Friday's series opener as he returns from a hyperextended elbow earlier this week. Rutschman will do the catching for left-hander Patrick Sandoval and will hit fifth against Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler. Fantasy managers should not be itching to get the 28-year-old backstop back into their starting lineups on Friday, especially going up against Schlittler, who has been one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2026. It has been a frustrating season for Rutschman, who has been banged up and has hit just .236 (68-for-288) with nine home runs, 51 RBI, and 33 runs scored in 79 games and 331 plate appearances. Since coming to Beantown in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 3, Rutschman has gone just 6-for-41 (.146) at the plate with a homer, a double, four RBI, three runs scored, six walks, and 12 strikeouts. He has faced Schlittler only three times in his big-league career and has one hit against him.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com