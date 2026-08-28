Emeka Egbuka's Focus is on Being Ready for Week 1
Emeka Egbuka (toe) traveled to Jacksonville with the team for their preseason finale this week, but he will not play as he continues to rest his toe injury, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Auman says that he would be surprised if we see Egbuka at practice next week, with the focus on having him back for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 23-year-old suffered a sprained toe over two weeks ago and has not practiced since. Even if the former first-rounder from Ohio State is active for Week 1, fantasy managers have a reason to be skeptical that he will produce for them right out of the gate, even against a Bengals secondary that has been extremely generous in recent seasons. We might not have a definitive answer on Egbuka's Week 1 status until several days before the season opener. Egbuka had a nice 63-938-6 line in 17 games as a rookie in 2025, and his role should expand as a sophomore with Mike Evans no longer in town. In upcoming redraft leagues, fantasy managers should target him as a solid WR2.
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman