Tutu Atwell Addition Not a Precursor to WR Suspension in L.A.
Tutu Atwell had "nothing to do" with a possible suspension for two-time Pro Bowl wideout Puka Nacua, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "It gives us an opportunity to be able to have that speed element, and he can do some different things," McVay said. "It had nothing to do with anything other than just adding depth to the receiver room." Nacua's legal situation is "ongoing" after a woman in Los Angeles filed a lawsuit against him that alleged he made an "unprovoked antisemitic statement" toward her and later hit her on the shoulder. The Rams drafted Atwell in the second round in 2021, having spent his first five seasons with the team before signing a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the Miami Dolphins in March. The 26-year-old will be providing depth again in L.A. in 2026 behind Nacua and Davante Adames, who will continue to see the vast majority of aerial targets from quarterback Matthew Stafford. Atwell had a career-high 562 receiving yards in 2024 but fell to 192 yards and just one touchdown on six catches in 10 regular-season games last year.
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop