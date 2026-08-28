Todd Monken Non-Committal on Keeping Four QBs on Roster
Dillon Gabriel threw three first-half touchdowns in a 37-13 win, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. The Browns sat both starter Deshaun Watson and backup Shedeur Sanders on Thursday against the Patriots. Gabriel, a third-rounder last year who was taken two rounds before Sanders, went 12-for-15 passing for 186 yards and his three TDs in the first half. Despite Gabriel's strong game and training camp, Monken would not commit to keeping Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green on the initial 53-man roster. "I'm not going to get into that now," Monken said. "[General manager] Andrew [Berry] and I haven't had a chance to really talk about that." Gabriel started six games in 2025 as a rookie before suffering a concussion in Week 11 that led to Sanders starting the final seven contests. Monken said Gabriel's performance on Thursday does not change his plan for his starting QB or the backup.
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi