Jauan Jennings Faces a Tighter Path to Targets
Jauan Jennings still looks set to open the season as part of the team's top receiving trio, but his redraft outlook has taken a small hit as Tai Felton has pushed for more work. Jennings signed a one-year deal with Minnesota in May after catching 55 passes for 643 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns in 15 games for San Francisco last season. The Vikings continue to list Jennings as a starter alongside Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and their own coverage referred to those three as the team's top trio after Felton's 50-yard catch against Baltimore. Felton's strong summer is still worth noting. The second-year receiver played extensively with the first-team offense in the preseason opener and followed it with three catches for 66 yards against Baltimore. Jennings was already facing a crowded target tree with Jefferson, Addison, and T.J. Hockenson, so another receiver earning snaps lowers his weekly ceiling. RotoBaller currently has Jennings around WR59. He remains a reasonable late-round depth option, but the path to dependable volume looks narrower than it did when camp opened.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller