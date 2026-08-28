Jalon Daniels to Start in Preseason Finale, Making Push for No. 2 Job
Jalon Daniels will start Friday night's preseason finale against Jacksonville and is expected to play the entire first half, possibly longer, according to Rick Stroud. Jake Browning and Connor Bazelak will follow him. The bigger development is Daniels' push for the No. 2 job behind Baker Mayfield. The undrafted rookie has completed 19 of 29 passes for 182 yards and one touchdown through two preseason games while adding a rushing score. He also led Tampa Bay on five scoring drives, including three straight against Kansas City last week. Browning entered camp as the expected veteran backup, but Daniels has turned that into a real competition. The Buccaneers' unofficial depth chart still lists Daniels fourth, though Todd Bowles has said the backup battle remains open. Friday gives Daniels his longest look yet, and another strong showing could make Tampa Bay's QB2 decision much tougher.
Source: Rick Stroud
Source: Rick Stroud