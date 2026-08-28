Jordan Mason Keeps Climbing in Redraft
Jordan Mason continues to look like more than just Aaron Jones Sr.'s backup. Mason rushed for 758 yards and six touchdowns on 159 carries last season, and Minnesota doesn't appear interested in pushing him back into a minor role. The team's current unofficial depth chart lists Jones OR Mason at running back, and the preseason opener looked a lot like a real split. Jones got three carries on the opening drive against the Giants. Mason got three as well, picking up 17 yards with a long run of 15. There are still reasons Jones will matter plenty, especially on passing downs. He caught 28 passes last year while Mason finished with only 14 receptions for 51 yards. Mason doesn't need to take over the backfield to pay off in drafts, though. RotoBaller had him at RB38 in its Aug. 24 rankings, and his early-down role already gives him usable standalone value. If Jones misses time, the ceiling jumps quickly. Mason's arrow is pointing up heading into the season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller