Evan Engram Starting to Look More Interesting in Redraft Leagues
Evan Engram is starting to give fantasy managers a little more to work with after a rough first season in Denver. He caught 50 of 76 targets for 461 yards and one touchdown in 16 games last year, but the bigger issue was how little the Broncos used him. This summer has been different. Engram was one of the early camp standouts, Sean Payton said he could be a "big asset," and he later caught a touchdown from Bo Nix during two-minute work. Denver has also moved him around the formation more instead of treating him mostly as a slot target. Engram then drew three targets in the preseason opener, catching one for 24 yards. This isn't suddenly a clear path back to TE1 numbers. Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton and the rest of Denver's receiver room make targets tough to project, and Engram still has plenty to prove after last year. He does remain first on the depth chart, though, and RotoBaller has him at TE34 in half-PPR. That's still deep-league territory, but Engram's stock has moved in the right direction this summer.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller