Jake Ferguson Slipping Toward TE2 Territory
Jake Ferguson is looking a little less appealing for redraft as the target competition around him gets tougher. Ferguson caught 82 of 102 targets for 600 yards and eight touchdowns last season, but the production was heavily front-loaded. He was the overall TE1 in PPR through Week 7, then fell to TE22 over the rest of the year and managed only seven catches over his final four games. Ferguson still owns the starting job and remains a trusted red-zone option after drawing 23 targets inside the 20 last season, converting seven into touchdowns. The concern is how often Dallas will need to lean on him with CeeDee Lamb healthy, George Pickens coming off a huge year, and Ryan Flournoy emerging as a legitimate third receiver. Ferguson averaged only 7.3 yards per catch in 2025, so he needs steady volume and scoring chances more than most tight ends in his range. His role is safe, but the ceiling looks shakier than it did earlier in the offseason. RotoBaller currently has him in the TE14-TE15 range depending on scoring format.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller