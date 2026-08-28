Denise Gomes Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Source: UFC
Aug 28, 2026, 3:53 PM ETDenise Gomes will aim to extend her win streak when she takes on former title challenger Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event of UFC Shanghai on Saturday. Her latest fight saw her earn a unanimous decision win against Tecia Pennington in November 2025 at UFC Vegas 111. She won four of her five matches inside the octagon with victories over Eduarda Moura, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Elise Reed, and the already-mentioned Pennington. DraftKings sees Gomes as the underdog with a salary of $7,700.--Alen Kurbasic
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