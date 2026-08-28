Song Yadong Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Source: UFC
Aug 28, 2026, 4:00 PM ETSong Yadong will look to win back-to-back fights when he faces off against Umar Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC Shanghai on Saturday. Yadong was last seen in action in May at UFC Macau, where he returned to the win column by beating former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo via second-round submission. Prior to that, Yadong dropped a competitive unanimous decision to former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley at UFC 324. DraftKings sees Yadong as a massive underdog with a salary of $6,700.--Alen Kurbasic
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