Jake Bauers Returns Against Rangers
Jake Bauers (shin) is starting at first base and batting third in Friday's series opener against the visiting Texas Rangers and left-hander Cody Bradford, per MLB.com. Bauers is returning to the starting lineup this weekend after missing the last three games due to shin splints. It will be a lefty-lefty matchup for Bauers, which is not ideal, but he has also hit .280 (30-for-107) with six of his 23 home runs on the year against left-handed pitchers in 2026. It has been a career year for the left-handed slugger, as he has posted a .272/.382/.501 slash line with an .884 OPS, 23 long balls, 75 RBI, 76 runs scored, and nine stolen bases across 119 games and 476 plate appearances. Bauers is a lineup regular for the first-place Brewers and should be returned to starting lineups in fantasy leagues despite facing a lefty on the mound on Friday. Bauers has never faced Bradford in his career. In 20 games in August, Bauers has gone 19-for-67 (.284) with four homers, three doubles, 12 RBI, 11 runs, and a stolen base.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com