Riley Greene Could Begin Rehab Assignment This Weekend
Riley Greene (hamstring) is hopeful to begin a minor league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, according to Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said on Friday that Greene is doing really well, and he should be ready for game action this weekend. Greene has been out since August 12 due to a left hamstring strain. The hope is that Greene won't require a lengthy rehab stint. The expectation is that he'll be back in the Tigers lineup by early September. Fantasy managers should check back for another update after the weekend.
Source: Evan Woodbery
Source: Evan Woodbery