Mario Hezonja Piles Up 28 Points in Croatia's Qualifier
Mario Hezonja posted 28 points, three rebounds, and seven assists in Croatia's 115-80 win over Latvia on Thursday in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers. The 31-year-old finished 8-for-13 from the field, converting all eight of his two-point attempts while missing all five tries from deep, with his other 12 points coming at the free-throw line. Karlo Matkovic added 17 points on 8-for-8 shooting, while Ivica Zubac grabbed eight rebounds. Hezonja is back in the NBA on a one-year, $2.8 million deal that reportedly becomes fully guaranteed if he remains on Cleveland's roster past Nov. 15. Peyton Watson's arrival tightened the wing picture, and Hezonja still has to beat out Jaylon Tyson and Nae'Qwan Tomlin for leftover minutes. He remains off fantasy radars unless camp points to a real rotation role.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith