Cavaliers Waive Cam Whitmore
Cam Whitmore, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports. Cleveland acquired the 22-year-old from Washington last week as part of the five-team deal that brought in Peyton Watson, but Whitmore never had a clear path to a roster spot. The Cavs were expected to use the stretch provision on his roughly $5.5 million expiring salary, helping preserve space below the first apron before James Harden's new contract becomes official. Whitmore's 2025-26 season with Washington ended after 21 games because of deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, and he averaged 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.9 minutes. His career marks sit at 10.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17.3 minutes over 119 games. He should draw interest once he clears waivers, but his health and next role remain too uncertain for fantasy purposes.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto