Byron Buxton Could Undergo Offseason Hip Surgery
Byron Buxton (hip) is "still truly day-to-day" and will attempt to avoid the injured list for now, according to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. Zoll also said that Buxton eventually undergoing offseason hip surgery "is definitely a potential option as we sort through everything." Buxton is not in the starting lineup for the series opener on Friday against the division-rival Chicago White Sox after aggravating his hip injury on Tuesday against the Athletics. The 32-year-old veteran had 25 home runs, 45 RBI, 57 runs scored, and seven stolen bases while slashing .271/.328/.575 with a .904 OPS in 75 games in the first half, but he has been on the injured list twice with his hip injury and has gone just 11-for-64 (.172) with zero homers, one RBI, seven walks, and 17 strikeouts in 18 games since the All-Star break. Minnesota is currently four games back of the final American League wild-card spot with four teams between them, so if they fall behind any further in the playoff race, Buxton is a prime candidate to be shut down early as he limps to the finish line of the 2026 season.
Source: The Athletic - Aaron Gleeman
Source: The Athletic - Aaron Gleeman