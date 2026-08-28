Max Fried to Return for Saturday's Doubleheader
Max Fried (elbow) is set to come off the 15-day injured list to start one of the doubleheader games against the division-rival Boston Red Sox, manager Aaron Boone told Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. Fried will end up missing the minimum 15 days on the injured list after suffering a setback of an elbow bone bruise that kept him out for much longer earlier this season. The veteran southpaw will rejoin New York's starting rotation after throwing a four-inning live batting practice session on Monday, so he could be operating with a workload restriction on Saturday in his first game back. In his first meeting with the Red Sox back on April 22, Fried picked up his third win of the year, tossing eight shutout innings with two walks and a season-high nine strikeouts. That kind of line might be expecting a lot in his second meeting with Boston, but the 32-year-old has been solid again in 2026 when healthy, going 4-4 with a 2.81 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 79 strikeouts, and 27 walks in 86 1/3 innings across 15 starts. The three-time All-Star won a league-high 19 games last year in his first season in the Bronx and had a nice 2.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 189:51 K:BB in 32 regular-season starts.
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips