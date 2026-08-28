James Wood Takes Batting Practice, Return May be Imminent
James Wood (oblique) took a full round of batting practice on the field on Friday for the first time since landing on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique 3 1/2 weeks ago, according to Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com. It appears that his return to the active roster "may not be that far off." Manager Blake Butera said that Wood may not need to go on a minor-league rehab assignment before he is activated, suggesting that the All-Star slugger could be back in the team's lineup within the week. "We'll probably just have him get right back with us," Butera said. Wood has been ramping up his baseball activities this week and appears to be on the verge of a return, barring a setback this weekend. Getting the 23-year-old former second-rounder back in fantasy lineups for the final month of the regular season in September could be the difference-maker, as he already has 30 homers, 73 RBI, an even 100 runs scored, 17 stolen bases, and a .265/.393/.535 slash line in 437 at-bats this year. Wood will be a must-start immediately in all leagues upon his return to the Nats' roster.
Source: NatsJournal.com - Mark Zuckerman
Source: NatsJournal.com - Mark Zuckerman