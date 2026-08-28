Tyrone Tracy Jr. Injures his Neck in Preseason Finale on Friday
Tyrone Tracy Jr. (neck) left Friday night's preseason finale against the New York Jets after a big collision, and it looked like trainers/doctors were checking his neck, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Tracy left the field and walked directly into the locker room with trainers. Before his injury, Tracy had four carries for 37 yards and a touchdown in the game. We do not know the severity of the 26-year-old's injury yet, but this is a significant development in New York's backfield as the Week 1 regular-season opener approaches on Sunday Night Football against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. The former fifth-rounder in 2024 from Purdue lost some of his late-round handcuff appeal in fantasy football leagues when the Giants signed veteran RB Najee Harris earlier this week, and his injury on Friday night does not help, either. In addition to Harris, the Giants have second-year back Cam Skattebo, who is expected to be the team's primary early-down workhorse in 2026. RotoBaller has Tracy ranked as the No. 67 fantasy RB with just two weeks until the season opener. Check back later for any pertinent injury updates on Tracy.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Duggan
Source: The Athletic - Dan Duggan