Jacory Croskey-Merritt Not Playing in Preseason Finale
Jacory Croskey-Merritt (lower body) is not active for Friday's preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens, per the team's official website. Croskey-Merritt tweaked his lower body in training camp practice last Thursday, and although the injury is not believed to be serious, the Commanders have held the second-year back out as a precaution and will not have him suit up on Friday. In addition to JCM, Rachaad White (hamstring) and Jeremy McNichols (quadriceps) are banged up and will not play against Baltimore, leaving rookie Kaytron Allen, Robert Henry, and Craig Reynolds to man the team's backfield in the preseason finale. The 25-year-old Croskey-Merritt had a successful rookie season in 2025 after being taken in the seventh round out of Arizona, running for 805 yards and eight touchdowns on 175 carries to lead the team. Washington hopes to develop him into a three-down back, but the addition of White, a pass-catching specialist, could make that difficult to achieve in 2026. RotoBaller has Croskey-Merritt ranked as the No. 37 overall RB for his second NFL season.
Source: Commanders.com
Source: Commanders.com