J.J. McCarthy Not Playing in Preseason Finale Against Denver
J.J. McCarthy (ankle) will not play in the team's preseason finale on Friday night against the hosting Denver Broncos, multiple sources told Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The Vikings had hoped that McCarthy's ankle would be healed ahead of the game, but he ultimately was not comfortable enough to suit up. The good news is that his injury is considered minor, and he is day-to-day. McCarthy picked up the ankle injury in last weekend's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, in which he struggled in the face of pressure. The Vikings already named Kyler Murray as their Week 1 starter, with McCarthy now battling veteran Carson Wentz for QB2 duties to open his third year in the NFL. If the 23-year-old cannot beat out Wentz, he could be a trade candidate before the regular-season opener. The former 10th overall pick in 2024 from Michigan missed all of his rookie year after having knee surgery, and he completed just 57.6% of his pass attempts for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in just 10 games last year due to injuries. Early in his career, McCarthy has not looked like a viable NFL starter, cratering his fantasy value in dynasty/keeper leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis