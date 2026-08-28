Dohnte Meyers a "Roster Lock," Becoming a Receiver to Watch
Dohnte Meyers might be "the best story in any NFL training camp" this summer, according to The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. When top wideout Ja'Marr Chase went down earlier this week in practice with a knee scare, Meyers was running with the first team. Dehner adds that Meyers has been "undeniable" in his bid for a roster spot because of the consistency of his playmaking at every turn, when at first it felt like his only path to make the team was as a kick returner on special teams. The 26-year-old stuck around after practice to work with quarterback Joe Burrow on Wednesday and is now "a roster lock" with an offensive role in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Physically, he's quick, he's fast, he's got another gear," receivers coach Troy Walters said. Meyers has worked his tail off and is versatile, so he could put a lot of pressure on Andrei Iosivas for the WR3 role sooner rather than later behind Chase and Tee Higgins. It will not be easy, though, as rookie fourth-rounder Colbie Young has also looked good in camp with plenty of highlight catches. For now, Meyers is an interesting bench stash in dynasty/keeper leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Paul Dehner Jr.
Source: The Athletic - Paul Dehner Jr.