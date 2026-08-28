Nuggets Waive Julian Reese
Julian Reese from his two-way contract, Spotrac's Keith Smith reports. Reese came to Denver from Washington in the five-team Peyton Watson sign-and-trade with Cleveland, but the Nuggets were not expected to keep him. The 23-year-old showed more than that treatment suggests after signing with Washington in late February, averaging 11.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 steals in 30.9 minutes across 13 appearances, including 10 starts. Denver now has KJ Simpson and rookie Bryce Hopkins on two-way deals, leaving one slot open. Reese should draw camp interest once he clears waivers, but he carries no fantasy value until he lands a roster spot with a real path to minutes.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith