Spencer Strider is Unlikely to Return This Season
Spencer Strider (elbow) is unlikely to get back on the mound this season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Strider has been sidelined since the middle of June due to right elbow inflammation. He has resumed throwing, but it doesn't sound like he has made enough progress to make it back to the mound this season. It's worth noting that the Braves haven't officially ruled out Strider yet, but it seems unlikely that he'll pitch again in 2026. If his season is done, Strider will finish the year with a 5.31 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and a 46/20 K/BB ratio across eight starts. Fantasy managers in redraft formats are probably safe to move on.
Source: Mark Bowman
Source: Mark Bowman