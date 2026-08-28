Jacob Wilson to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Jacob Wilson (shoulder) is scheduled to undergo season-ending left-shoulder surgery on Sept. 16, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. Wilson was placed on the Injured List last Friday due to shoulder soreness. It was revealed that the soreness was related to a shoulder separation he suffered earlier in the season. Wilson has elected to undergo surgery and get healthy for the 2027 season. It's a lost season for the A's anyway, so they might as well get Wilson back to full health. Across 80 games, Wilson slashed .266/.298/.388 with seven home runs, 37 RBI, and four steals. Alika Williams will likely see a majority of the playing time at shortstop down the stretch of the regular season.
Source: Martin Gallegos
Source: Martin Gallegos