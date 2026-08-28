Yang Hansen Leads China Past Qatar with 15 Points
Yang Hansen posted a game-high 15 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and two blocks in China's 83-57 win over Qatar on Thursday in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers Second Round. The 21-year-old shot 7-for-11 from the field and 1-for-2 from three in 20 minutes at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha. It tracks with the flashes Portland saw in Las Vegas last month, when Hansen had 12 points, nine rebounds, and four assists against Phoenix. The international production is encouraging, but it does not move him up Portland's depth chart. Donovan Clingan sits atop the center mix, and Robert Williams III re-signed on a three-year deal to remain a key reserve. Hansen averaged only 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.0 minutes across 43 games as a rookie, so he stays off fantasy radars unless injuries open a clearer path.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith