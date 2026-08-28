Spencer Schwellenbach to Have Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a fracture in his right elbow. Schwellenbach hasn't pitched all season after he underwent a procedure to remove bone spurs earlier this spring. It sounds like the issue didn't go away, so he'll need elbow surgery to fully repair the problem. Schwellenbach hasn't pitched in 14 months, and his status for the beginning of the 2027 season is now in doubt. Schwellenbach can safely be dropped in all redraft formats now. Hopefully, the Braves will be able to get something out of Schwellenbach next season.
Source: Mark Bowman
Source: Mark Bowman