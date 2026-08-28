Sandro Mamukelashvili Fills Stat Sheet for Georgia
Sandro Mamukelashvili filled the box score in Georgia's 101-74 rout of Montenegro on Friday in Group I of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers. The 27-year-old finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals while playing behind bigger scoring nights from Tornike Shengelia and Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze. The passing is the part that should carry over. Mamukelashvili averaged 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 21.8 minutes with Toronto last season while shooting 38.9 percent from deep, and the Lakers gave him a four-year, $52 million deal to space the floor in a reworked frontcourt. Walker Kessler is the clear interior anchor, so Mamukelashvili needs a steady shooting role before becoming more than a low-end fantasy watch. Georgia faces Portugal on Monday.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith