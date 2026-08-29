Seiya Suzuki Continues to Produce for Fantasy Managers
Seiya Suzuki may not reach the heights that he showed last season, when he hit a career-high 32 home runs and drove in 103 runs in 151 regular-season games, but his fantasy managers are not really complaining in 2026. After going 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored, and a walk in Friday's 10-8 loss to the division-rival Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, the Japanese outfielder is now slashing .274/.366/.484 on the year with a career-high .851 OPS, 22 home runs, 77 RBI, 78 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 117 games and 516 plate appearances in his fifth year in the big leagues. The 32-year-old veteran has three multi-hit games in his last five contests for a 1.173 OPS during that span. Suzuki is hitting .285 (41-for-144) with seven home runs in 37 games since the All-Star break and sports a .287/.385/.521 slash line with a .907 OPS, four homers, 10 doubles, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored, and two steals in 24 games in August. If he can keep this up going into September, Suzuki could be the difference for fantasy managers chasing championships.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com