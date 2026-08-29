John Konchar Traded to Minnesota, Expected to be Waived
John Konchar and Cody Williams to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Josh Green and cash, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Minnesota is expected to waive-and-stretch Konchar, with Saturday marking the final day to stretch a player's 2026-27 salary across multiple seasons. The move would spread Konchar's $6.17 million cap hit into roughly $2.06 million charges over three years, helping clear the last bit of space needed to finalize Jonathan Kuminga's taxpayer midlevel deal. The undrafted veteran averaged 4.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 19.9 minutes across 56 games between Memphis and Utah last season. Konchar could draw interest as a defensive-minded depth wing once he clears waivers, but his low-usage profile keeps him off fantasy radars.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania