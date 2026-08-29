Walker Jenkins Can Put Teams Over the Top Down the Stretch
Walker Jenkins made his major-league debut in the team's 7-4 loss on Friday night to the division-rival Chicago White Sox at Target Field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. The Twins are hoping that Jenkins, the No. 15 prospect in all of baseball, can give them the spark they need to sneak into a wild-card spot in the American League with veteran outfielder Byron Buxton (hip) potentially going back on the injured list for a third time this year. The 21-year-old former fifth overall pick in 2023 will play regularly for the Twins down the stretch, even if Buxton can return, and his power/speed upside from the left side of the plate could be a difference-maker for fantasy managers chasing a championship. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder hit .308/.407/.532 with a .940 OPS, 12 home runs, 28 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 51 runs scored in his 69 games played at Triple-A St. Paul before getting the call to the Show on Friday. The 21-year-old hit out of the nine-hole in his MLB debut, but he could quickly move up Minnesota's order if he continues to produce like he did on the farm. Jenkins is only rostered right now in 19% of Yahoo leagues, so he is widely available.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference