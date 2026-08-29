Junior Caminero Carrying 11-Game Hitting Streak into Saturday
Junior Caminero is having another phenomenal season for the Rays and fantasy managers in 2026 in his fourth season in the big leagues after breaking out with 45 home runs, 110 RBI, 93 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 154 games played in 2025. Caminero is currently slashing .280/.366/.528 with a career-best .895 OPS, 35 home runs, 85 RBI, 82 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 134 games and 584 plate appearances. The 23-year-old Dominican is one of the best young hitters in the game, and he is riding an 11-game hitting streak into Game 2 of the weekend series in Tampa against the San Diego Padres on Saturday. During his current streak, Caminero has gone 15-for-43 (.349) with zero home runs, two doubles, six RBI, and five runs scored in 46 plate appearances. Although he has only hit seven home runs in 40 games since the All-Star break, he is still hitting a strong .282 (44-for-156) with an .821 OPS in 173 plate appearances. Caminero is not slowing down whatsoever and is a fantasy staple at the third base position.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference