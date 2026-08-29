Josh Hader Records 20th Save, Continues Excellent Season
Josh Hader might be fading as a top-tier fantasy closer. The 32-year-old veteran southpaw got a late start to his season due to left-shoulder issues, but once he put that in the rearview mirror, he has not looked back. The six-time All-Star threw a perfect inning in Friday's 3-1 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field with two strikeouts to pick up his 20th save of the season. In his 10th year in the big leagues (third with the Astros), Hader has been electric, going 4-1 with a 0.76 ERA (1.67 FIP) and 0.68 WHIP with 48 strikeouts and 11 walks in 35 1/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen. Hader has yet to blow a save in 2026, with his last blown save dating all the way back to July 12 of 2025. Since the All-Star break, he has allowed just one earned run on seven hits while walking three and striking out 23 in 20 innings for a win and 10 saves. Hader has allowed a run in just three of his 36 appearances this year and has been reliable as ever.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com