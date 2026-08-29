Aug 29, 2026, 2:16 PM ET
Joey Logano's season continued on the up-and-up at New Hampshire last weekend, as the Team Penske driver posted his seventh straight top-15 finish with a 14th-place effort at "The Magic Mile." Logano has now climbed all the way up to ninth in the points standings as the Chase is set to start in one week. Can the Team Penske driver continue that momentum at Daytona this weekend, though? Logano is a previous Daytona winner (2015) and has led the second-most laps (413) among all active drivers at this track. For Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400, the No 22 Ford will roll off the starting grid from ninth-place, which makes Logano a fascinating DFS option, as his Place Differential upside is relatively limited, but the race-winning potential is there. Joey started third and finished third here at Daytona back in February.--Jordan McAbeeSource: PitByNumbers