Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona

Aug 29, 2026, 1:57 PM ET
It's Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend at Daytona International Speedway, which means fantasy players and bettors alike will be targeting Ricky Stenhouse Jr. much more than usual. That should be the case this weekend as well, especially in DFS. Stenhouse qualified back in 32nd-place for this weekend's race, which gives him massive Place Differential upside at one of his best race tracks. Stenhouse is a two-time winner at Daytona and is also coming off of a second-place finish here in this season's Daytona 500. He tends to be boom or bust, though, as four of the last six Daytona races have ended with Stenhouse in 31st-place or worse. The upside is there, but so is the downside. Ricky should be a popular pick in DFS on Saturday night, especially at his $8.1K salary on DraftKings, but there is also a strategy element to going underweight on him in large-field tournaments in case he crashes again.--Jordan McAbeeSource: Driver Averages