Juan Soto Back With the Mets
Juan Soto (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list by the Mets on Saturday. The 27-year-old went through a full workout on Friday, and with that being a success, the decision was made to activate him on Saturday and insert him back into the lineup. In his first game back, he is batting second in the lineup and is serving as the team's designated hitter. It's unclear how often he will play in the field down the stretch, but the important part for fantasy purposes is that he is back and will be at the plate. Fantasy baseball managers should activate him as soon as they can and play him daily for the rest of the season without any concerns.
Source: New York Mets
Source: New York Mets