Riley Greene Starting Rehab Assignment on Saturday
Riley Greene (hamstring) is set to begin a rehab assignment on Saturday with Triple-A Toledo. The expectation is that he will serve as the team's designated hitter and bat leadoff on Saturday before returning to left field on Sunday. If that plan comes to fruition and there are no setbacks, Greene could very well be back with the Tigers on Monday when they begin an important three-game series at Minnesota. The 25-year-old will be a welcome addition to Detroit's outfield, as his 16 home runs put him in third place on the team. Fantasy managers should be prepared to immediately place him back in their lineups as soon as he is ready to return.
Source: Jason Beck - MLB.com
Source: Jason Beck - MLB.com