Corbin Carroll Breaks Out of Mini-Funk With Homer on Friday
Corbin Carroll entered Friday's game against the division-rival San Francisco Giants with an 0-for-14 stretch over his previous four games, but he broke out of his funk by going 1-for-3 at the plate with a two-run home run, three RBI, a walk, and a strikeout in the team's 10-6 win in the Bay Area. The 26-year-old former first-rounder and National League Rookie of the Year hasn't had the kind of power he displayed last year, when he hit a career-best 31 home runs, but the left-handed hitter continues to produce across the board for fantasy managers, slashing .248/.344/.486 with an .830 OPS, 19 home runs, 61 RBI, 20 stolen bases, and 82 runs scored in his fifth year in the league in 2026. Carroll has been a bit more mediocre since the All-Star break with a .238 average (35-for-147) with six homers, nine doubles, six triples, 16 RBI, 10 steals, and 28 runs in 39 games played, but he's been better in August, going 24-for-95 (.253) with four homers, six doubles, four triples, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored, and five steals in 26 games. The five-category contributor is unlikely to reach the 30-homer mark in back-to-back seasons, but a fourth-straight 30-steal campaign is still within reach for the five-category contributor.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com