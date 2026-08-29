J.J. McCarthy Projected to be Left Off 53-Man Roster
J.J. McCarthy (ankle) to lose out on the QB2 job to veteran Carson Wentz and to be left off the initial 53-man roster to begin the 2026 season. McCarthy struggled in last week's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, came out of it with a minor ankle injury, and was held out of the preseason finale on Friday against the Denver Broncos. Wentz made the start on Friday and appears to be in line to be the Vikings' backup behind starter Kyler Murray. McCarthy's "comfort (or lack thereof) with being the QB3 could dictate his future in Minnesota," Lewis writes. Max Brosmer's future with the organization is also in doubt after a poor preseason performance. McCarthy, the 10th overall pick from Michigan in 2024, missed his entire rookie campaign after having surgery to fix the meniscus in his knee. In his first go as a starter in the NFL last year, McCarthy flopped, playing in only 10 games due to injuries and throwing for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. A trade out of town at this point might be the best thing for McCarthy's long-term fantasy value in dynasty/keeper leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis