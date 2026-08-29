Kendre Miller Handles 10 Touches in Preseason Finale
Kendre Miller was tied for the team lead in carries with nine and gained 42 yards (4.7 yards per tote) in the 27-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Friday night's preseason finale. Miller also caught his lone target as a receiver for a gain of 15 yards. The 24-year-old former third-rounder in 2023 from TCU should be a good bet to make the Saints' final 53-man roster with veteran Alvin Kamara (knee) banged up, and he could be the direct backup to starter Travis Etienne Jr. Miller has had trouble staying on the field in his first three NFL seasons, though, playing in just 21 games while rushing for 497 yards and three touchdowns on 127 carries (3.9 yards per carry), adding 20 receptions on 24 targets for 180 yards through the air. There is some potential for fantasy value if Kamara struggles to return from his knee injury, but in standard 12-team fantasy leagues, Miller should be going undrafted. Audric Estime, who had 46 rushing yards on only four carries on Friday, could cut into Miller's workload if Kamara continues to miss time.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com