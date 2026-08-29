Cyrus Allen Plays into the Second Half in Chiefs' Preseason Finale
Cyrus Allen had a quiet game in his team's preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, recording one catch for 12 yards on two targets. A fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati, Allen recorded 51 catches for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns across 13 games for the Bearcats in 2025. The 23-year-old has also consistently drawn positive reviews for his work in training camp so far this summer, and he entered Friday night as Kansas City's leading target-earner in the preseason. However, Allen's usage against Seattle suggests that he may not be in line for a significant role in the Chiefs' offense early in his rookie season. Between Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton, Kansas City likely has its starting wide receiver trio set to begin the year. Allen could still be worth targeting as a late-round stash candidate in deep leagues, but fantasy managers may not want to expect high-end production early on.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com